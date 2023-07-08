Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Cabinet Expansion To Take Place Soon Amid NCP Power Struggle

Ajit Pawar joined Maharashtra government last Sunday

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last evening said that another round of cabinet expansion will take place soon after another ally, Ajit Pawar, joined the ruling state government.

He asserted that his party doesn't engineer splits in other parties, but does not stop those who want to come along. "The BJP does not break other parties, but there will be no opposition to those who believe in Modi's leadership and want to come along, " Mr Fadnavis said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Maharashtra crisis:

Speaking at the state BJP legislative party's meeting here days after a Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government, he also said that another round of cabinet expansion will take place soon.

Days ahead of Maharashtra cabinet expansion, Aaditya Thackeray, a member of Uddhav Thackeray camp, predicted a big change in the government starting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mr Shinde, he said, has been "asked to resign", suggesting rebel NCP MLAs along with Ajit Pawar will be accommodated into the government.

"I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change (in the government)," Aaditya Thackeray told the media. Read more