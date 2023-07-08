Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Cabinet Expansion To Take Place Soon Amid NCP Power Struggle

New Delhi:
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last evening said that another round of cabinet expansion will take place soon after another ally, Ajit Pawar, joined the ruling state government.
He asserted that his party doesn't engineer splits in other parties, but does not stop those who want to come along. "The BJP does not break other parties, but there will be no opposition to those who believe in Modi's leadership and want to come along, " Mr Fadnavis said.
