Live Updates: Sharad Pawar's Party Moves Disqualification Request After Ajit Pawar's Switch

Ajit Pawar's Revolt: Eight other NCP MLAs were also made ministers.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government.



An e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ajit Pawar's big switch:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 03, 2023 09:05 (IST) Why BJP Wanted Ajit Pawar: NCP Leader's Warning For Eknath Shinde

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party -- caught unawares by his nephew Ajit Pawar's abrupt crossover to the ruling alliance -- today declared that it is not good news for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party -- caught unawares by his nephew Ajit Pawar's abrupt crossover to the ruling alliance -- today declared that it is not good news for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jul 03, 2023 08:49 (IST) After Ajit Pawar's Mutiny, Aaditya Thackeray's "Third Wheel" Dig

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday took a dig at the Eknath Shinde-BJP dispensation in Maharashtra, saying the "failed double engine government" now has a "third wheel" after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the cabinet.

He said the fight in politics in the current times was between selfish and principled.

Jul 03, 2023 08:32 (IST) NCP writes to poll body

The party has also written to the Election Commission of India (EC) conveying that Sharad Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999, continues to head the party and that there is no change in the leadership. They also urged the poll body to hear them before acting upon on any request from Ajit Pawar camp.