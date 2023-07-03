Maharashtra Shake-Up Was A Long Time In The Making: Sequence Of Events

The sequence of events leading to the rebellion have been filled with high drama. (file)

The Maharashtra bombshell dropped by the newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday morning was a long time in the making, with some Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders suggesting partnering with the ruling BJP in the last week of April. The sequence of events ever since have been filled with high drama.

Here's a timeline of events leading to the vertical split in Sharad Pawar's NCP led by his nephew Ajit Pawar that shook the political landscape of the state yesterday, with possible repercussions on a national joint Opposition front as well.

Last week of April: Some leaders suggested partnering with the BJP.

May 2: Sharad Pawar's sudden announcement that he wanted to step down from NCP president post, which was met with animated protests by party workers.

May 3, 4: NCP workers protest across Maharashtra.

May 5: Committee formed by Sharad Pawar rejects his decision to step down.

June 10: Sharad Pawar's daughter and top NCP leader Supriya Sule appointed as working president of NCP along with Praful Patel, who was seen smiling at yesterday's swearing-in ceremony. No responsibility given to Ajit Pawar.

June 21: Ajit Pawar announces he doesn't want to continue as Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, and seeks bigger responsibility in the party.

June 27: PM Modi hits out at Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule in Bhopal speech.

June 28: Sources said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had earlier threatened to quit the government if Ajit Pawar joined along with NCP MLAs, visits Delhi. Ajit Pawar was also reportedly present during the meeting.

June 29: Devendra Fadnavis says cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will happen soon.

July 2: Ajit Pawar calls a meeting with NCP MLAs, joins government with nine MLAs, and claims the entire NCP is with him.