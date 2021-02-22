Most New Cases In Maharashtra Asymptomatic: State Government Sources

Maximum cases have emerged because of people's laxity, sources said (File)

The latest upsurge in the coronavirus figures in Maharashtra is the result of people ignoring anti-Covid protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distance, sources in the state's health department have said, a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that lockdown will have to be reimposed if the growth in daily coronavirus numbers is not stemmed within the next two weeks.

Most of the coronavirus cases currently are being reported from the state's Vidarbha region and are asymptomatic, sources said, adding the state government is fully prepared to handle the surge. Sources pointed out that in the past the Uddhav Thackeray government had handled as much as three lakh cases in Maharashtra.

"Maximum cases have emerged because of people's laxity. People aren't using masks, maintaining social distance - in rural areas as well," they said.

After a lull of three months, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, has been reporting over 6,000 daily coronavirus cases since last Friday.

In a virtual address on Sunday, Mr Thackeray called the coronavirus situation in the state serious and said it would take "8 to 15 days" to ascertain if the current surge was a fresh wave of infections. He also warned people to follow coronavirus protocols to avoid lockdown.

"Do we need a lockdown? If you behave responsibly, we will know in the next eight days. Those who don't want a lockdown, will wear a mask. Those who want a lockdown, will not wear one. So wear a mask and say 'No' to the lockdown," he said.

"If the numbers keep rising till the next 8 to 15 days, lockdown will have to be announced," he added.