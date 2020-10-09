Maharashtra Covid Count Crosses 15-Lakh Mark, Over 300 Deaths In 24 Hours

Maharashtra now has 2,36,491 active cases. (File)

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 15 lakh-mark with the addition of 12,134 cases, a health department official said.

The case count now stands at 15,06,018, he said. The state reported 302 deaths on Friday, which took the fatality count to 39,732, the official said.

A total of 17,323 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,29,339. The state now has 2,36,491 active cases.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,614 new cases, taking the count to 5,21,070.

A total of 16,760 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 2,289 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,25,073, while its death count increased to 9,343. Of them, 47 died on Friday.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,93,387 and deaths at 8,628, the official said.

Pune city added 713 new cases, which took its tally to 1,63,617, while 17 deaths took the count to 3,702.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,02,754 and death count at 3,935, while Kolhapur division reported 1,01,468 cases and 3,175 deaths.

The case count in Aurangabad division stood at 56,025 and death count at 1,441. Latur division has so far reported 61,981 cases and 1,742 fatalities, Akola division 46,360 cases and 1,055 deaths and Nagpur division 1,12,222 cases and 2,833 fatalities, the official said.

A total of 23,00,588 people are currently under home quarantine in the state, while 24,972 others are in institutional quarantine, he added.

The state has so far conducted 74,87,383 tests. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 15,06,018, new cases: 12,134, death count: 39,732 discharged: 12,29,339, active cases: 2,36,491, people tested so far: 74,87,383.