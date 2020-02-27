Maharashtra Council Clears Bill To Make Marathi Compulsory In Schools

The bill makes Marathi learning compulsory in all schools. (Representational)

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill that makes Marathi learning and teaching compulsory in schools in the state with a provision for a penalty in case of non-compliance.

The Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020, was passed unanimously in the Upper House and it will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

A bill is generally introduced and approved in the Assembly first and then it goes to the Council. However, in this case, the Council chairman allowed the minister concerned to introduce the bill in the Upper House first.

According to the legislation, schools found in non-compliance with the provisions of the bill would attract a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The bill covers all schools irrespective of boards they are affiliated to.

Speaking in the house, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed happiness over the passage of the bill in the Council.

"I will also pursue with the Centre the matter of granting classical language status to Marathi. I am happy that we are clearing the bill," he said.