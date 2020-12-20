Maharashtra Cop Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In Bhiwandi: Police

Offending vehicle is unidentified and efforts are on to arrest its driver, cop said (Representational)

A 31-year-old constable was killed in Bhiwandi area of Thane district after a speeding vehicle knocked down his motorcycle, police said on Sunday.

Satish Chavan, attached to Bhiwandi taluka police station, was on his way to his home in Kharigaon at around 11:30 pm on Saturday when the accident happened at Mankholi bridge on Mumbai-Nashik highway, sub inspector SB Ganeshkar of Narpoli police station said.

"The offending vehicle is unidentified and efforts are on to arrest its driver," he added.

