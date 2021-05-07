Congress MLA Objects After Vaccine Centre Inaugurated By Shiv Sena Leader

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique said a vaccine centre was inaugurated in his constituency in his absence.

A Congress MLA has raised objections over not being invited to the inauguration of a COVID-19 vaccine centre in his Assembly area in Maharashtra by a Shiv Sena minister, though both parties are partners in the Maharashtra government.

The centre in Bandra East was thrown open to the public on Thursday by state transport minister Anil Parab.

"A COVID-19 vaccine centre was inaugurated in my constituency and I was not invited as local MLA despite protocol demanding it. Are we going to play politics over vaccines as well," Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique said.

A covid-19 vaccine centre was inaugurated yesterday in my Vandre East assembly by Shiv Sena minister @advanilparab ji

Being a local MLA, why was I not invited as per protocol. Are we going to play politics over vaccines too?@CMOMaharashtra@AjitPawarSpeaks@bb_thorat@mybmcpic.twitter.com/atgPN0mzrv — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) May 7, 2021

The first-time MLA put out a tweet on the issue and tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, senior Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat and the BMC.

Among those who liked the tweet was AICC Maharashtra in charge HK Patil.

Bandra East is where Matoshree, the residence of the chief minister, is situated, and is among the prime hubs of the Sena in the metropolis.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)