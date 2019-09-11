In Talks With Ticket Aspirants From BJP: Maharashtra Congress Leader

Maharashtra Congress President Jayant Patil said he won't reveal names.

As 3 party leaders quit in 24 hours, Maharashtra Congress President Jayant Patil today claimed that many assembly election ticket aspirants from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena are in touch with him.

Mr Patil, however, refused to reveal their names, citing what he called the politics of "saam daam dand bhed" (one using all means possible to achieve a goal) being practiced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The former Maharashtra minister was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the NCP's public outreach programme, launched by the opposition party ahead of the assembly polls.

"People from our party are going to the BJP and Shiv Sena. But, many in those parties, who have been preparing for three to four to get an election ticket, are in touch with me."

The NCP leader said the names of election aspirants from the ruling combine who want to join the Sharad Pawar-led party will be made public at the right time.

A number of leaders from the NCP and Congress, including former ministers and sitting MLAs, have joined either the BJP or Shiv Sena in run-up to the polls.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.