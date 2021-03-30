Maharashtra Chief Minister's Wife Hospitalised For Covid Treatment

Rashmi Thackeray tested positive for Covid on March 22 and had remained home quarantined.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment, sources close to the family said.

Since her COVID-19 test came out positive on March 22 night, Rashmi Thackeray remained home quarantined, an official had said.

Earlier, the chief minister's son and minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief minister and Rashmi Thackeray had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai on March 11.

Rashmi Thackeray is editor of "Saamana", the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena.