'Maharashtra Chief Minister Will Be From BJP': Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from BJP, meaning Devendra Fadnavis, ally Ajit Pawar said today, adding that the two Deputy Chief Ministers will be from the alliance partners.

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP are the three partners in the Mahayuti alliance. The BJP emerged the single largest party in the state polls with 132 seats. Mr Pawar's party won 41 seats while Eknath Shinde's party secured 57 seats. Together the three parties won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, well above the majority mark of 145.

"During the meeting (Delhi meeting of Mahayuti leaders) it was decided that Mahayuti will form the government with Chief Minister from the BJP and the remaining two parties will have Deputy Chief Ministers," said Mr Pawar.

On the question of delay in forming the government - the Maharashtra Assembly term ended on November 26 - Mr Pawar said, "This is not the first time there has been a delay... If you remember, in 1999, one month was taken for government formation."

Six days into the declaration of the poll results, the BJP has not yet called a meeting of its MLAs-elect nor appointed the party's legislature party leader. However, the Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced today that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 5 at 5 pm at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan.

The event, said the BJP Maharashtra Chief, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had credited "Ek hain toh safe hain (together, we are safe)" call for unity for the Maharashtra verdict.

Earlier this week, Eknath Shinde, the outgoing Chief Minister, said he would not be an "obstacle" and go by the decision of the BJP Central leadership regarding the top post. This effectively clears the way for Devendra Fadnavis, who has been Chief Minister twice and was deputy Chief Minister in the last Eknath Shinde-led government, the front-runner in the race.