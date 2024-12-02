BJP Names Observers, E Shinde's Son Junks Deputy Buzz In Maharashtra Race

The Bharatiya Janata Party has named Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as the designated 'observers' for a meeting of its newly elected Maharashtra MLAs later today, at which the issue of the next Chief Minister may be settled.

No formal announcement has been made so far, but Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and two-time former Chief Minister, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the post.

The BJP - which recorded a big win in last month's Assembly election, with help from allies Shiv Sena and NCP (the Eknath Shinde- and Ajit Pawar-led factions) - has delayed naming the new Chief Minister amid backroom talks between the three allies over a power-sharing agreement.

A rudimentary deal was announced last week; the Chief Minister will be from the BJP and the two allies will each get a deputy, a repeat of the current formula but tilted in favour of the former.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the 288-seat House with 132 MLAs, while the Shinde Sena got 57 and the Pawar NCP group 41. That meant the BJP can form the government - with the majority mark at 145 - without help from the Sena faction, unlike the 2022 mid-term switch.

The fact that the BJP does not, at this point, need the Shinde Sena's help (assuming Ajit Pawar's NCP remains an ally) has emboldened the saffron party to claim the Chief Minister's position, a claim that has not gone down all too well with outgoing Chief Minister Shinde and his party.

But last week Mr Shinde, after days of posturing - which included retreating to his hometown in Satara district, a move attributed to a need for rest after a draining election campaign but one seen as conveying displeasure at being sidelined - seemed to accept the new status quo.

He told reporters he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I told PM Modi I would not be an obstacle... we (the Mahayuti alliance that won the election) will go with what he decides."

Days later, while he was in Satara, the BJP said the new Chief Minister would be sworn-in at 5 pm on December 5. The ceremony will take place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan in the presence of PM Modi.

The NCP has already indicated it will back the BJP, meaning party boss Ajit Pawar will likely return as Deputy Chief Minister. Who the second deputy will be remains to be seen.

It could be Eknath Shinde but the jump from the top post to the deputy's might be seen as a bit too big to stomach, and explain to party workers, even if it mirrors the step taken by Mr Fadnavis in 2022.

A possible option, though, is Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde.

Shinde's Son To Be Deputy?

However, Shinde junior has refused such speculation, suggesting the Shinde Sena, despite outwardly accepting its junior status in this new-look Mahayuti, is actually still playing tough.

Eknath Shinde's son said on X that "there are a lot of discussion and rumours" about his becoming Deputy Chief Minister and said firmly, "As a matter of fact, there is no truth in it... all the news about my taking up the post of Deputy Chief Minister is baseless".

महायुतीच्या सरकारचा शपथविधी थोडा लांबल्यामुळे सध्या चर्चा आणि अफवा यांचे पीक फोफावले आहे. काळजीवाहू मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी प्रकृती अस्वास्थ्यामुळे दोन दिवस गावी जाऊन विश्रांती घेतली. त्यामुळे अफवांना अधिकच बहर आला. मी उपमुख्यमंत्री होणार अशा बातम्या प्रश्नचिन्हे… — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) December 2, 2024

He said he had been given the opportunity to become a Union Minister after the Lok Sabha elections but turned that down. "I refused the post then (and) have no desire for a position in power. I make it clear, once again, I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state."

Aaditya Thackeray's Jab

The delay in announcing the Chief Minister has drawn predictable criticism from the opposition.

Thackeray Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, slammed the Mahayuti's inability to close the deal even a week after the result and called it was an "insult" to Maharashtra. He has called the move to announce a swearing-in date without even staking claim to form the government as "pure anarchy"

He also doubled down on his allegations, by his party and the Congress, that the ruling alliance had indulged in voter fraud and tampered with EVMs, or electronic voting machines and called the election result the "mandate of the Election Commission" rather than that of the people.

