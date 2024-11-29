Key Maharashtra Meeting Cancelled, Eknath Shinde Heads To Village: Key Points

A meeting of the alliance in Mumbai to iron out details has reportedly been cancelled. So has the meeting of outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Sources say Eknath Shinde is heading to his village in Satara and the meetings will be held after his return. His sudden plan sparked speculation that he is unhappy about the government formation talks.

Eknath Shinde's announcement leaving the Chief Minister decision to the BJP cleared the way for a smooth change at the top. Devendra Fadnavis, who led the BJP to a record victory, is set to be chief minister for the xxx time, sources say.

After the meeting with Mr Shah, Mr Shinde called the discussions "good and positive". He said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken up in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital. He had also reporters that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah.

There is a consensus on the chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial posts, say sources, but the allocation of some ministerial berths remains unresolved.

Sources have told NDTV that the current formula of one chief minister with two deputies will likely continue. But Mr Shinde is reportedly not keen on a deputy role. Sanjay Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, told PTI: "He is unlikely to be a deputy chief minister. It does not befit a person who has already served as chief minister."

The BJP is likely to keep the Home portfolio and Ajit Pawar's NCP may retain Finance. Eknath Shinde's Sena will likely get the urban development and public works departments.

While the BJP is likely to get 22 Cabinet berths, the Shiv Sena and NCP will get 12 and 9 portfolios respectively, sources said.

The oath ceremony is likely on December 2, according to sources.