Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Announced As Chief Of Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde was today named the Shiv Sena chief at a key meeting of his party, days after the Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena in its dispute with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, and allotted it the party's poll symbol 'bow and arrow'.

The national executive meeting resolved to form a disciplinary committee, announced State industries minister Uday Samant.

"The disciplinary committee will ensure smooth functioning of the party and will take action against party leaders who act against the party lines," Mr Samant said, without naming former party president Uddhav Thackeray and 16 MLAs who are loyal to him.

Other resolutions included the demand of posthumous Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Another resolution demanded inclusion of Sambhaji Maharaj, Veermata Jijabai and Ahilyabai Holkar in the list of "national personalities."

Hours before the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena, the party asked the media to call it "Shiv Sena" and not "Shinde camp".

The meeting was attended by MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders who have been working with Mr Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr Shinde's rival and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested the Supreme Court to cancel the Election Commission's order. The court will hear the request at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

While the Supreme Court battle goes on, Mr Thackeray is working to keep the morale high of party workers loyal to him by focusing on more activity at "Shiv Sainik" camps.

The Shiv Sena has a large network of camps across the state, which Mr Thackeray will contact afresh to start a "Shiv Shakti Abhiyan", or an exercise to strengthen the party's workers on the ground