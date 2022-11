Maharashtra Businessman Loses Nearly Rs 1 Crore After Phone Hacked: Cops

A case has been registered under IPC and Information Technology Act. (Representational)

A businessman in Maharashtra's Thane city lost Rs 99.50 lakh after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked, a police official said on Thursday.

The alleged hacking took place between November 6-7 and funds were transferred from his bank accounts to other accounts through net banking, the Wagle Estate police station official said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to catch the accused, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)