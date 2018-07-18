Maharashtra Businessman Allegedly Got 5,400 Crores Loans In Farmers' Name

Ratnakar Gutte is the promoter of the Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Limited.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde yesterday said a businessman had allegedly secured loans worth over Rs 5400 crore on the basis of fake documents made in the name of farmers.

Raising the issue under Rule 289, Mr Munde of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Ratnakar Gutte, promoter of the Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Limited in the state's Parbhani district, had also transferred bank loans obtained by various groups firms into different accounts.

He claimed Mr Gutte had formed 22 shell companies to route the money.

"In 2015, Gangakhed Sugar Factory procured bank loans in the names of more than 600 farmers under the 'Harvest and Transport scheme'. These farmers are now getting bank notices for loans amounts some of which are as high as Rs 25 lakh," Mr Munde claimed.

He further alleged that several companies which were part of the group were shell companies which had little or no assets of value.

Mr Munde informed the House that an FIR had been registered against Ratnakar Gutte on July 5 this year under various sections of the IPC but no arrest had been made so far.

Calling the issue a very serious one, Mr Munde said that any laxity on the part of the government could allow the businessman to flee the country like PNB scam-accused diamantaire Nirav Modi.

Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar took cognisance of the issue raised by Munde and sought information from the government.

Mr Nimbalkar asked the government whether the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the matter was appointed by the court or not.