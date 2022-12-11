Bus Carrying 48 Students Overturns In Maharashtra, Several Injured: Cops

Further details are awaited. (Representational)

Several students were injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in Raigad on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in Khopoli police station area. According to the police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of some of them were reported to be critical.

"The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway.

Further details are awaited.

