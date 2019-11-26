BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar Appointed Pro-Tem Speaker For Maharashtra Assembly

Kalidas Kolambkar has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. The eight-time Wadala MLA Kolambkar was one of the candidates recommended for the post to the governor.

"The governor has administered the oath to Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker of the assembly. Kolambkar will administer the oath to the remaining 287 MLAs during the assembly session," said an official from Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Mr Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.

However, it was followed by the resignations of Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.



