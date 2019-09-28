BJP MLA Arrested For Allegedly Using Abusive Language Against Woman Cop

Charan Waghmare, from Bhandara district in Maharashtra, is an MLA from Tumsar constituency.

A BJP MLA from Bhandara district in Maharashtra was arrested on Saturday for allegedly using abusive language against a woman police official.

An official said Charan Waghmare, MLA from Tumsar constituency, had abused the woman police official during a function held on September 16 to distribute construction kits to workers.

"During the function, the MLA and the victim, who was on official duty at the function, got into an altercation. After the MLA allegedly used abusive language, the woman official filed a complaint with Tumsar police station on September 18," he said.

A case was registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others, and, following a probe, Mr Waghmare was arrested on Saturday, he said.

