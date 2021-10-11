Maharashtra Bandh Live Updates: Several Trade Groups Extend Support; BJP Warns Government Not To Shut Shops Forcefully

Shops will remain shut across Maharashtra today as the state government has called a bandh to protest against the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government said everything will be closed except for essential services. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee or subzi mandi will also be shut.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party will take part in "full force" in the bandh. "All the three parties will actively participate in the bandh. What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri was a murder of the Constitution, a violation of the law and a conspiracy to kill farmers of the country," Mr Raut told reporters.

The state BJP has warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully.

Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday said, "If shopkeepers are ''forced'' to close shops Tomorrow by any of the MVA karyakartas..then they will have to face BJP karyakartas! Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility". The state BJP has warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully.

