Opposition Reaches Consensus On 263 Maharashtra Seats, 25 Disputed: Sources

A final decision on seat-sharing is likely to be taken this week.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections just over a month away, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has firmed up seat sharing on 263 of the state's 288 Assembly constituencies, sources have told NDTV.

A meeting of alliance partners Congress, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena was held on Thursday and good progress was made in seat-sharing discussions, the sources said. The meeting was attended by Congress Maharashtra President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leaders Jitendra Awhad, Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh, among others.

The remaining 25 seats which remain disputed include five of the 36 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai, including Kurla, Dharavi, Versova and Byculla. The sources said the list of finalised and disputed segments will be sent to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the heads of the other two coalition partners, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who will take a final decision in "two to three days".

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that the Maharashtra polls will be held in a single phase on November 20, setting the stage for one of the most interesting Assembly contests the state has ever seen.

Shifting Equations

The last election in 2019 was a fairly straightforward battle between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition on the one hand and the Congress-NCP alliance on the other. Despite having the numbers to form the government after the results were declared, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance split over the chief minister's post and Uddhav Thackeray took the top job in the state after forging a coalition with the NCP and the Congress, which were seen as unlikely partners.

A rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led to the government falling in 2022 and Mr Shinde went on to take oath as the chief minister with the BJP's support. The ruling alliance got a third partner the following year when Ajit Pawar decided to split the NCP and took oath as the deputy chief minister alongside BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The contest now is between the Congress, the BJP and two Shiv Senas and NCPs, whose leaders are out to prove they are the real claimants of the original parties' legacies despite the original symbols and names going to the rebel factions.

Lok Sabha Results

The Lok Sabha elections jolted the ruling coalition, known as the Mahayuti, when it won just 17 of the state's 48 constituencies while the Maha Vikas Aghadi's tally was 30. The Assembly elections were, thus, seen as an uphill battle for the Mahayuti but appear to have been made easier by the results of the polls in Haryana, where the BJP formed a government - delivering its best-ever performance in the state - despite battling anti-incumbency after two straight terms in power.

While the Congress was criticised by its allies, including Mr Thackeray's Shiv Sena, over the Haryana loss, Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that the elections in the northern state would not have a bearing on the Maharashtra results.

"We are studying the Haryana results, but at the same time look at the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. I do not think that it (Haryana results) will have any bearing on the state's elections. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the world community gives more attention to it and its poll results are more important for the country," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The National Conference-Congress Alliance won 48 of Jammu and Kashmir's 80 constituencies in the erstwhile state's first Assembly elections since 2014. The Congress contributed only six of these, however, and decided to extend support to the government from outside after the Omar Abdullah-led party received the backing of four Independents and the lone AAP MLA. Sources had said the decision was taken after the Congress was offered only one ministerial berth.