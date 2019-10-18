Maharashtra Elections 2019: NCP MP Amol Kolhe Cancels Rallies In Pune After Chopper Denied Nod To Fly

In a video message, the NCP's Amol Kolhe said he was to address poll meetings.

NCP MP Amol Kolhe on Thursday alleged the helicopter he was to ride was denied flying permission by the air defence control in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Pune, leading to cancellation of his campaign meetings in the district.

In a video message, the NCP's star campaigner said he was to address poll meetings in Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwadin Pune district, but was denied flying permission citing protocol in view of the prime minister's rally.

Mr Kolhe apologised to the people who had gathered for his rallies in these segments.

"After my rally in Erandol (Jalgaon district), I was to address a rally in Chopda (also in Jalgaon). From there I was scheduled to reach Pait (in Pune) by helicopter for a campaign rally.

"There were campaign rallies planned in Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad too," the Lok Sabha MP from Shirur in Pune district said in the video message.

"But didn't receive flying permission from air defence control in view of honourable prime minister's rally. Hence, I had to cancel the rallies," the actor-politician said.

Mr Kolhe questioned whether it was in line with democratic values to deny flying permission to leaders of other parties when the prime minister is himself campaigning for a political party (the BJP).

