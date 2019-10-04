Maharashtra Election 2019: Deepali Sayed To Contest On Shiv Sena Ticket

All India | | Updated: October 04, 2019 07:25 IST
Maharashtra Election 2019: Deepali Sayed To Contest On Shiv Sena Ticket

Maharashtra Election 2019: Deepali Sayed will contest from Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency.


Mumbai: 

Marathi actress Deepali Sayed on Thursday joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Talking to media, Ms Sayed said that she will contest from Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 24. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


