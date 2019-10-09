'No Other Choice': Ramdas Athawale On Why He Supports BJP-Sena Alliance

"I am with the BJP over various social issues," Ramdas Athawale said.

Union minister and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale today said that his party had to continue to support the BJP-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra as there was no other option.

Ramdas Athawale heads a faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI), founded by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"I have no other political choice, so I am with BJP in this (Maharashtra Assembly) election," Mr Athawale told a Marathi news channel.

"But the association with the BJP is not merely electoral and for power, I am with them over various social issues as well," he added.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice also denied reports that his wife was entering into politics.

"She does attend some rallies and party functions. It does not mean she will join active politics. She looks after my house and helps me remain active in politics," he said.

