Maharashtra Eases Rules For Hotels, Offices; Metro Not Allowed

Metro rail, malls and educational institutes, however, will continue to be shut, said a government order this evening.

Maharashtra has also scrapped the e-pass system for inter-district travel. (Representational)

Mumbai:

Hotels in Maharashtra have been allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity with compliance of SOPs, the government said on Monday, announcing large scale relaxations in the COVID-19 curbs. Private offices have also been allowed to operate with a 30 per cent capacity from the present 10 per cent.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has also scrapped the e-pass system for inter-district travel.

