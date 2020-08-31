Maharashtra Eases Rules For Hotels, Offices; Metro Not Allowed

Maharashtra has also scrapped the e-pass system for inter-district travel. (Representational)

Hotels in Maharashtra have been allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity with compliance of SOPs, the government said on Monday, announcing large scale relaxations in the COVID-19 curbs. Private offices have also been allowed to operate with a 30 per cent capacity from the present 10 per cent.

Metro rail, malls and educational institutes, however, will continue to be shut, said a government order this evening.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has also scrapped the e-pass system for inter-district travel.