Maharashtra Allows Hotels Outside Containment Zones To Reopen From July 8

Hotels will have to strictly follow the social distancing rules and other guidelines (File)

Maharashtra on Monday decided to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33 per cent of their capacity, further easing rstrictions in the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The government announced the decision through a notification.

The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities strictly adhere to social distancing rules and other protocols.

