15-Year-Old Falls To Death While Para-Sailing, Case Against Operator

Police were investigating if the operator had the necessary license to operate (Representational)

Police have registered a case against a para-sailing operator after a 15-year-old boy from Pune died in an accident on Murud Janjira beach in coastal Maharashtra.

Vedant Pawar, a school student, died and his father was injured Saturday while para-sailing when the rope connecting them to the overhead canopy snapped and they fell down 50 feet.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against para-sailing operator Sagar Cholkar and he has been detained for questioning, a local official said.

Police were investigating if Cholkar had the necessary license to operate, he said.