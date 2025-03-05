" Maharaja", "Emperor": BJP, Congress On Arvind Kejriwal's Vipassana Retreat

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's annual Vipassana retreat in Punjab has drawn jibes from both BJP and the Congress, which slammed his "lavish' VIP security". The parties have questioned how a leader who claims to represent the "common man" can travel with such an elaborate entourage and use state resources.

Mr Kejriwal had arrived in Hoshiarpur yesterday with a massive security convoy, ambulances, fire engines and a number of luxury vehicles.

The 10-day Vipassana session comes weeks after his Aam Aadmi Party's rout in the Delhi Assembly elections.

"Arvind Kejriwal, who once pretended to be a common man in a WagonR, now moves in a lavish convoy of bulletproof Land Cruisers, 100+ Punjab Police commandos, jammers & ambulances -- like a VIP Maharaja all for Vipassana, a retreat meant for peace! If power was his test, he has failed miserably," Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a post on X.

He also questioned the Punjab government's funding of the security parade".

"What kind of 'Vipassana' requires a grand security parade funded by Punjab taxpayers? Even CM Bhagwant Mann isn't in the convoy!" he posted.

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused Mr Kejriwal of being addicted to power and luxury.

"Kejriwal loves the power so much. I would say that he is indulging in luxury... Kejriwal still lives under the illusion that he is some kind of king or emperor. Even after losing in Delhi, he has not yet woken up and continues to live in delusion," he said.