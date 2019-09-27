Mahalaya 2019: Subho Mahalaya Wishes For Your Loved Ones

Mahalaya 2019 Date: Mahalaya wil be celebrated on September 28 after Shradh or Pitru Paksha end.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. Celebrated at the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, Mahalaya marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festival. It is believed that goddess Durga descended the Earth on Mahalaya. This year, Mahalaya will be celebrated on September 28. Mahalaya, a festival of Bengalis, is celebrated across India. It is believed that Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh created Maa Durga to kill evil demon Mahishasura.

On Mahalaya, Mahishasura Mardini, the famous 90-minute musical piece, is played on radio at 4 am and the beautiful rendition can be heard from every Bengali home. The popular piece, composed in 1931 was recited by Birendra Krishna Bhadra and tells the story of Goddess Durga and the victory of good over evil. On this day, sculptors design the eyes of Maa Durga's idols before placing them in grand pandals for Durga Puja festivities.

Subho Mahalaya Wishes, Images, Quotes, Pics, GIF, Picture, Photo, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings

Rupam dehi,

Jayam dehi,

Yasho dehi,

Diswo jahi,

Shubho Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2019: Messages you can send to your loved ones.

May Maa Durga's blessings remove all obstacles from your life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day. Subho Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya 2019: Wishes you can send to your friends and family.

May this Durga Puja bring joy and prosperity to all aspects of your life. Happy Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya 2019: Shubho Mahalaya!

With Ma er agomoni, may this Durga Puja fill your life with joy and happiness. Subho Mahalaya.

Mahalaya wishes for your family members.



Durga Maa er agomoni te hok sukher sobar songsar, bhalobashay bhore jaak jibon apnar. Happy Mahalaya.

Mahalaya: May Goddess Durga bless you with wisdom and grace.



Pujor Bashi bajche dure, maa aschen bochor ghure, suilir gondhe agomoni, kasher bone joyodhoni, nil akashe ma ke khujo, haashi khushi katuk pujo. Subho Mahalaya!

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.