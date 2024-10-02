Shubho Mahalaya 2024: History, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated

Mahalaya 2024: An artist gives final touch to an idol of Goddess Durga in Guwahati.

Mahalaya 2024: October 2 marks the end of pitru paksha (the fortnight when we pay respects to our ancestors) and is celebrated as the auspicious day of Mahalaya - the start of Debi Paksha (the fortnight devoted to the worship of Goddess Durga). Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities for the Bengali community. The day holds special significance as it commemorates the mythical moment when Goddess Durga was invoked to descend to Earth and vanquish the demon king Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

On this day, devotees pray for the Goddess to bless them and their homes with prosperity, happiness and protection.

Preparation for the arrival of Goddess Durga

Though artisans and devotees start preparing for the symbolic arrival of the goddess at least a month before the Durga Puja, Mahalaya is the day when eyes of her idols are painted.

Mahalaya is celebrated roughly a week before Durga Puja. The devotees wake up early and listen to Mahishasur Mardini, a collection of mantras praising Goddess Durga.

The households that observe pitru paksha, perform the ritual of pitru tarpan on this day, wherein they offer prayers to their ancestors in the form of 'pind daan'. This is done by offering water, sesame seeds and other sacred items on the banks of rivers or water bodies. It is believed that through this ritual, the souls of ancestors attain peace, and their blessings are invoked for the well-being of the family.

For Bengalis, Mahalaya is a moment of deep emotional and spiritual connection, a celebration of heritage and a reminder of the triumph of good over evil, one that they eagerly await year after year.