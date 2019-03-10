'Mahakumbh Of Democracy': Yogi Adityanath Greets Poll Date Announcement

Nation will vote for the leadership tirelessly working to build New India: Yogi Adityanath tweeted

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today greeted the announcement of dates for the national election with a series of tweets, announcing that the "Mahakumbh' of democracy" has begun. The Commission announced a seven phase election, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won with a massive mandate last time, is seeking a second term in power.

The Election Commission has announced a seven-phase election that would begin from April 11 and continue till May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.

"Mahakumbh of democracy starts with announcement of poll dates by Election Commission," Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

The other tweets read:

Uttar Pradesh and India will vote for a stable and strong government by actively participating in the greatest festival of democracy to further accelerate the development journey that began under the visionary leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in 2014. - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 10, 2019

Nation will vote for the leadership which is tirelessly working to build New India and New Uttar Pradesh. People will vote against opportunistic and corrupt forces that promote casteism, corruption, nepotism and dynasty rule. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 10, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the election date announcement, tweeting, ""The festival of democracy, elections are here. I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers".

With 80 seats, Yogi Adiyanath's Uttar Pradesh is considered the gateway to Delhi - winning the state is crucial for any party aspiring to rule at the Centre. In 2014, the BJP had practically swept the election, winning 73 seats along with ally Apna Dal.