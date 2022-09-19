Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Gets Record Rs 81 Crore Donations In 1 Year

The famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has collected a record Rs 81 crore as donations from devotees and other transactions between September 1, 2021 and September 15 this year, an official said on Monday.

This is an all-time high and comprises donations, sale of ladoos, gold, silver as well as rentals, Mahakaleshwar Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said.

"Earnings during the same period in 2016-17 was Rs 28 crore, while it was Rs 37 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 40 crore in 2020-21. Devotee numbers are increasing due to good amenities provided by the temple management, speedy darshan system etc," he said.

Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

