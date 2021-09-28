Mumbai Police File Chargesheet Within 18 Days In Sakinaka Rape, Murder Case

The Mumbai Police submitted the 345-page charge sheet before the sessions court (Representational)

The Mumbai police today filed a charge sheet before a local court just 18 days after a 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and brutalised in the suburban Sakinaka area, an official said.

The 345-page charge sheet was filed before the sessions court in Dindoshi.

The woman was allegedly raped and assaulted inside a stationary vehicle on September 10 by a 45-year-old man. She died at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital the next day due to heavy blood loss.

The incident, which brought back the memories of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder, caused a huge outrage. The Opposition had accused the Shiv Sena-led state government of failing to protect the women in the state, triggering a letter war between Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the wake of the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to complete the probe in one month.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the arrested accused.

The SIT investigated the case in just 18 days and collected all evidence against the accused, including medical reports, chemical analysis, forensic findings, the official said, adding that statements of 77 witnesses were recorded in the case.