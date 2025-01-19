Viral 'IITian Baba' Expelled From Akhara At Maha Kumbh. He Responds

Abhey Singh, a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay who has become a major attraction in Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela, has been expelled from his akhara.

According to media reports, Mr Singh, dubbed the 'IITian Baba', was banned from entering the Juna Akhara camp and its surroundings for using abusive language against his Guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri.

A member of the Juna Akhara, however, said he was not associated with them.

"He was defaming us," he told NDTV. "He was a vagabond, not a sadhu. He used to say anything on TV. He was thrown out.".

He was not even a disciple of anyone, the member said.

'IITian Baba' On His Expulsion

The 'IITian Baba' has denied allegations that he was ousted from Akhara. Speaking to a news channel Friday, he accused the seers at the Akhara of spreading rumours about him.

"They think I've become famous and that I might expose something about them, so they're claiming I've gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense," Mr Singh, who has more than three lakh followers on Instagram, said.

Mr Singh, who is often also referred to as 'Engineer Baba', is a resident of Haryana. He says he left the path of science for spirituality.

"Science helps explain the physical world but its deeper study inevitably leads one towards spirituality. A true understanding of life ultimately brings one closer to spirituality," he had said while engaging with devotees at Maha Kumbh.

The 36-year-old claimed to have completed his aerospace engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

'IITian Baba' Abhey Singh's Traumatic Past

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV this week, Abhey Singh opened up about how the turmoil in his family home shaped his path.

"There was a mental health issue," he said hesitantly when asked about his childhood experiences.

"The traumatic incident of domestic violence in my childhood had a significant effect on me," he said.

Asked if he had experienced domestic violence firsthand, Mr Singh clarified, "Not directly, but my parents used to fight amongst themselves, which affects the child."

"During my school days, I'd come home at 5 or 6 pm, and go straight to sleep to escape the chaos. I'd wake up at midnight when everything was quiet and no one was getting into fights, lock my door, and study in peace," Mr Singh told NDTV.

He described the "helplessness" he felt as a child, watching his parents fight. "As a child, you don't understand what's happening, and you don't know how to react. Your mind isn't developed enough. You're just helpless," he said.

Asked if this childhood trauma influenced his decision not to marry, the 'IITian Baba' chuckled and admitted, "Exactly. I thought, why get married and face the same fights and conflicts that I saw in my childhood? It's better to live alone and have a peaceful life."