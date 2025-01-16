"I'd Wake Up At Midnight...": 'IIT Baba' Abhey Singh Shares A Traumatic Past

Among the many spiritual leaders at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Abhey Singh, popularly known as 'IIT Baba', stands out for his extraordinary journey. A Haryana native and an aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay, Mr Singh transitioned from a promising career in science to a life devoted to spirituality. But his unconventional journey is rooted in a traumatic childhood. The 36-year-old, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, has opened up about how the turmoil in his family home shaped his path.

"There was a mental health issue..." IIT Baba began hesitantly when asked about his childhood experiences. "The traumatic incident of domestic violence in my childhood had a significant effect on me," he said.

Read: Viral IIT Baba's Family Wants Him To Return Home. What He Told Them

Asked if he had experienced domestic violence firsthand, Mr Singh clarified, "Not directly, but my parents used to fight amongst themselves, which affects the child."

Despite the challenges he faced, Mr Singh excelled in his studies, graduating from IIT Bombay with a degree in aerospace engineering, revealing that "it was by Mahadev's grace."

Abhey Singh's life began on a path many would envy. After graduating from IIT Bombay and a brief stint in the corporate world, Mr Singh felt an inexplicable pull toward spirituality. He shared how he traded his scientific pursuits for photography and the arts before ultimately choosing a life of devotion.

Read: Meet 'IIT Baba' Abhey Singh, Aerospace Engineer Turning Heads At Maha Kumbh

"During my school days, I'd come home at 5 or 6 pm, and go straight to sleep to escape the chaos. I'd wake up at midnight when everything was quiet and no one was getting into fights, lock my door, and study in peace," Mr Singh told NDTV.

He described the "helplessness" he felt as a child, watching his parents fight. "As a child, you don't understand what's happening, and you don't know how to react. Your mind isn't developed enough. You're just helpless," he said.

Asked if this childhood trauma influenced his decision not to marry, IIT Baba chuckled and admitted, "Exactly. I thought, why get married and face the same fights and conflicts that I saw in my childhood? It's better to live alone and have a peaceful life."