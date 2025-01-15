Who Is Harsha Richhariya, The Viral "Beautiful Sadhvi" Of Maha Kumbh 2025

A young woman from Uttarakhand has captured eyeballs at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Harsha Richhariya, referred to as the "Beautiful Sadhvi" on social media, has become a viral sensation. But the 30-year-old has clarified she is not a sadhvi and never claimed to be one.

Dressed in traditional attire, with a Rudraksha rosary and sporting a tilak, Ms Richhariya initially drew attention as a supposed young sadhvi. Her photos and videos spread rapidly on social media, earning her titles like "Beautiful Sadhvi" and "Viral Sadhvi."

In an interview with a news channel, Ms Richhariya dispelled all such assumptions. "I have never said anywhere that I am a sadhvi since childhood, I am not a sadhvi even now. I am repeatedly clarifying that I have only taken mantra initiation," she explained.

Who Is Harsha Richhariya?

Harsha Richhariya's Instagram bio describes her as an anchor, social activist and influencer. She identifies as a disciple of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhara.

Two years ago, she transitioned from a career in anchoring, acting, and modelling to spirituality, seeking "sukoon," or inner peace. "I left everything behind to adopt this new identity," she told a reporter in an interview now widely circulated online.

Ms Richhariya views the Maha Kumbh Mela as a major part of her spiritual journey. The ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet, was deeply symbolic for her, as per a report.

Despite the viral attention, Ms Richhariya is focused on her spiritual path, saying she is moving towards "Sanatan culture and religion". "Whatever is written in one's fate, reaches there even if one wanders a million times," she told ABP.

On Tuesday, Ms Richhariya participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath) of the event. Taking a ceremonial dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, she described the moment as deeply fulfilling and spiritually significant. "I feel very fortunate to be a part of this complete Mahakumbh of 144 years with the blessings of Mahadev and Parampujya Gurudev and satisfied myself by diving in the first royal bath," she wrote on Instagram.