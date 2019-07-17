Magistrate Records Statement In Woman Journalist Assault Case

Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh told reporters that the investigation in the case is now in the final stage.

A woman journalist who has lodged a police complaint against BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty for allegedly harassing and assaulting her on Tuesday recorded her statements before a magistrate.

The City police on June 14 this year had booked the MP, his younger brother Anuprasa Mohanty and the MP's film star wife Varsha Priyadarshini for allegedly harassing and assaulting a woman journalist.

Earlier, the police had recorded the statements of the complainant under section 161 of CrPC and had examined some witnesses.

However, alleging police inaction, the journalist last week had staged a dharna in front of the Purighat police station demanding justice.

Taking forward the investigation, the police on Tuesday recorded the statements of the victim before the Cuttack Sadar sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) under section 164 of CrPC.

Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh told reporters that the investigation in the case is now in the final stage.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.