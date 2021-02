Magha Purnima: People take holy dip in Prayagraj.

Maghi Purnina, also known by the name of Magha Purnima, is known to be a day of the full moon that occurs during the Hindu calendar month of Magh. This day falls during the Gregorian calendar month of January or February. During this time period, the auspicious Kumbh Mela is held every twelve years, and the Magha Mela is held on an annual basis at the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in UP's Prayagraj.

Here are some of the pics of Magha Purnima:

People take holy dip on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima' in Haridwar.

The Magh Mela is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims in Prayagraj and is held every year during the Hindu month of Magh.