Magha Purnima 2023: Know The Rituals And Significance

Maghi Purnima or Magha Purnima is the day of the full moon which falls in the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. It is also one of the holy bathing days, according to Hindu beliefs. This year, Magha Purnima will be marked on February 5.

Date

Magha Purnima will be celebrated on February 5 this year. The Purnima tithi will begin on 9:29 pm on February 4 and end on 11:58 pm on February 5, according to Drik Panchang.

Rituals

The Magha Mela is held every year at Sangam or the confluence of the rivers Yamuna, Ganga, and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of devotees gather there to be part of the Magha Mela festival.

The rituals of Magha Purnima involve taking a holy dip at Sangam. The dip is called a parv snaan. Devotees, on this day, worship Guru Bhrasapati believing that the Hindu god Gandharva travels to Sangam from heaven. It is believed that taking the holy dip can help alleviate sorrow and pain.

The holy dip is taken before sunrise when devotees pray to the rising Sun. Following this, they observe fast for the rest of the day. In some regions, the faithful hold rituals for their ancestors on Magha Purnima for peace of the departed souls.

Significance

Magha Purnima is considered an auspicious day to observe fast, make donations, and offer food to the poor. Donations are made in the form of food, clothes, ghee, fruits, and jaggery. It also marks the end of the month-long penance period of the Kalp Wasi pilgrims.