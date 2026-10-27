Madurai Boy Dies After Friend, 10, Tightens Rope Around Neck. Mother Hides Body

A seven-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district went out to play on Sunday and did not come home. His body was found the next morning in an abandoned house. Police say a 10-year-old friend had tightened a rope around his neck while the two were playing, and that the friend's mother then moved the body. She has been arrested.

The victim, Muthuvel, had gone out to play on Sunday but did not return home. After a search failed to find him, his mother approached the police. An extensive search involving five special teams and 90 police personnel led to the discovery of his body the next morning, inside a dilapidated, unoccupied house.

Police said the investigation began immediately after the boy was reported missing. Forensic experts and a police dog squad were deployed after the body was found. The body was sent to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for a post-mortem examination.

READ | 'Breaking Bad' To 'Prison Break': MK Stalin Goes All Guns Blazing On Vijay

According to the police investigation, the two children were playing when the 10-year-old allegedly tightened a rope around Muthuvel's neck. The younger boy reportedly became dizzy while running away and struck his mouth against a wall, damaging his front teeth. He then went to his friend's house and asked for water.

Muthuvel collapsed there, in the presence of the other boy's mother. Police said she realised the child had died and allegedly moved his body to the abandoned house, in an attempt to hide her son's involvement and destroy evidence.

READ | Ghee, Milk To Cost More Ahead Of Diwali In Tamil Nadu As Aavin Raises Prices

The 10-year-old, described by police as a child in conflict with the law, will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. His mother, 32, has been arrested.

Earlier, Muthuvel's family had refused to accept the body, alleging that it was a case of murder.