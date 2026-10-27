Ghee, Milk To Cost More Ahead Of Diwali In Tamil Nadu As Aavin Raises Prices

Tamil Nadu's cooperative dairy brand Aavin has increased the prices of 63 products, including ghee, butter, curd, milkshakes and sweets, citing higher raw material prices and production costs.

The revised rates will take effect on Wednesday. The increase comes ahead of Diwali, adding to household expenses during a period when demand for sweets and dairy products typically rises.

The revision covers several everyday purchases as well as products bought for festive consumption. Under the revised structure, the price of a 100-gram pack of ghee will rise from Rs 85 to Rs 95, while a 500-ml pack will cost Rs 400, against the existing Rs 365.

A 100-gram pack of butter will become costlier by Rs 10, increasing from Rs 60 to Rs 70.

Sweet varieties have also been brought under the revision. A 100-gram pack of rasgulla will cost Rs 50 instead of Rs 45, while a half-kilogram pack of gulab jamun will rise from Rs 100 to Rs 115. Mysore pak is among the other products whose prices have been increased.

Consumers buying dairy beverages will also pay more. The price of a 200-ml pack of lassi will increase from Rs 20 to Rs 23. Ten varieties of milkshakes, currently priced at Rs 30 each, will be sold at Rs 35.

Buttermilk prices have been revised across packaging formats. A 200-ml pack will cost Rs 10, up from Rs 8, while the variant sold in PET bottles will rise from Rs 12 to Rs 14.

A 500-gram pack of curd will increase from Rs 35 to Rs 40. A one-kilogram curd product has been listed at Rs 130, against Rs 120 earlier. The price of a 50-gram premium cup product will rise from Rs 5 to Rs 7.

Aavin, the cooperative dairy organisation functioning under Tamil Nadu's Dairy Development Department, markets milk and more than 100 dairy and allied products. Its range includes palkova, ghee, butter, health mixes, milk biscuits, chocolates, kulfi and several varieties of ice cream.

The stated reason for the revision is the increase in input and manufacturing expenses. With the new rates taking effect immediately before the festival, consumers purchasing multiple dairy products and sweets will face higher bills, particularly for ghee, butter and other items commonly used in preparing festive dishes.

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