Madras High Court Gets Acting Chief Justice As Justice Tahilramani Quits

Justice V Kothari has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, another notification said.

All India | | Updated: September 21, 2019 09:38 IST
Justice Tahilramani resigned after her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya was declined.


New Delhi: 

The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification.

Her resignation has been accepted with effect from September 6, it said.

She had resigned after the Supreme Court collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya.

Justice V Kothari has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, another notification said.



