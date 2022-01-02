Madras High Court To Have Only Virtual Hearings From Monday Till Further Orders

Last week, a notification said the Madras High Court would have only physical hearing from January 3.

The Madras High Court will not resume physical hearings from January 3 as was announced, it was said on Sunday.

The Acting Chief Justice Justice MN Bhandari issued orders owing to a spurt in Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The orders apply to the functioning of the Principal Seat here as well as the Bench in Madurai and all the subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said a notification from P Dhanabal, Regsitrar General of the Madras High Court.

"Physical hearing and hybrid option before all courts shall remain suspended. All hearings shall be through virtual mode only," it said.

Filing of papers, copy applications and receiving the order copies among others in emergent matters alone would be through e-mail and in exceptional cases, it shall be through the respective counters/drop boxes provided for the purpose subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocol, it said.

This arrangement shall be operational from Monday till further orders, it added.

