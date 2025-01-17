Madhya Pradesh's Food Scheme, OTPs, And A Forced 'Fast' On Sundays

In Madhya Pradesh, the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana offers meals for just Rs 5, amounting to approximately Rs 300 a month for two meals a day. However, there's a catch - having a mobile phone is mandatory, which requires an average monthly recharge of Rs 200.

The result? A scheme meant to alleviate hunger for the underprivileged poses an additional financial burden, leaving many without access to this essential service.

Operational for over seven years, it feeds approximately 15,000 people daily. However, recent administrative practices and Sunday closures leave the needy distressed and raise questions about accessibility and inclusivity.

For thousands who depend on this subsidized meal scheme, the introduction of a mobile number verification process has become a significant barrier. Visitors should have a mobile to get One-Time Password or OTPs to register for meals. While the intent may be to ensure accountability, it leaves many without mobile phones or recharges helpless.

In Bhopal alone, 400-500 people are reportedly turned away daily for not having a mobile. Although no formal directive has been issued, verbal instructions from officials have created a rigid system, forcing local administrators to enforce these rules.

Pankaj Rahi, manager of the Jahangirabad Deendayal Kitchen, shares, "Mobile verification has become a hurdle. Many needy people leave hungry, and the Sunday closures worsen their plight. We see desperate individuals at our gates, but we are helpless."

The closure of Deendayal Rasoi centers on Sundays is another issue impacting daily wage earners and labourers, who already struggle to make ends meet. The absence of these kitchens on Sundays effectively leaves thousands without their only affordable meal source.

Of the 191 Deendayal Rasoi centres, most remain closed on Sundays, depriving an estimated 15,000 people of food. In the capital alone, eight centers cater to 800-900 registrations per day, but Sunday closures mean hundreds go without food.

There are 191 centers across the state with an annual budget of Rs 15 crore. Rs 11 crore is allocated as grants to the operating organizations.

Rs 4 crore is spent on ration procurement through the Civil Supplies Corporation. A grant of Rs 10 per plate ensures the availability of meals for Rs 5.

47% of the beneficiaries are concentrated in cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Indore, and Ujjain.

Despite the challenges, the food quality at Deendayal Rasoi centers is commendable, offering sufficient and nutritious meals to the underprivileged. However, the administrators are increasingly burdened by the logistical issues caused by mobile verification and the frustration of turning people away due to Sunday closures.

