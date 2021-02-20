Madhya Pradesh Woman Questions Cops After Surviving Rape Attempt: Report

The woman suffered injury to the spine: Police (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman who sustained a spine injury while thwarting a rape attempt in Madhya Pradesh has claimed that the man arrested by the police was never brought before her, and she does not know whether he is the actual culprit.

While the alleged incident took place on January 16, the police pressed the charges of attempt to rape and attempt to murder against the arrested man only on Friday.

The woman's mother petitioned Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the police's alleged heavy-handedness two days ago, sources close to the family said.

According to the woman, on the evening of January 16 when she was strolling near her house in Kolar Police station limits, a man attacked her and dragged her into nearby bushes.

He tried to rape her and when she resisted, hit her with stones on the head.

Having suffered injury to the spine and in excruciating pain, she cried for help and a couple came to her rescue. While the assailant fled, she passed out.

The couple took her to hospital, from where she was discharged five days ago, police said.

Two weeks ago, the police arrested a drug addict on the basis of information given by a witness, city senior police official Bhupendra Singh told PTI.

But he was charged with only molestation and assault initially.

On Friday, after the woman's family approached Chief Minister Mr Chouhan, the charges of attempt to murder and attempt to rape were added, a local police official said.

When asked why there was delay in pressing serious charges, Mr Singh said the police were waiting for medical report of the woman. However, the woman has also alleged that the police never brought the arrested man before her so that she could identify him, or provided her with his voice sample.

"The identification parade, as per law, is done in judicial custody, and we will be doing it shortly," Mr Singh said, pointing out that the woman was discharged from hospital only five days ago. Probe was on, he said.