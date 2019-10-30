Madhya Pradesh Woman Allegedly Raped, Husband Killed By Friends At Home

The accused were friends of her husband and gone to their home in Vidishafor a party.

A woman was allegedly raped while her husband was killed in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

The woman alleged that two men came to her home on Monday and one of them raped her while the other killed her husband. The accused were friends of her husband and had gone to their home for a party.

"The woman said two men from village Sunil Kushwaha and Manoj Ahirwar came to her home on Monday. She claimed that both drank alcohol with her husband and later Sunil raped her. When her husband got to know about it, he opposed but Manoj strangled him to death." We are trying to arrest them," police officer BS Sisodiya told ANI.

The accused also beat her up after raping her, she claimed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.