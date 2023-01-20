Madhya Pradesh Village Crowdfunds To Secure Release Of Kidnapped Men

The men from Sheopur district have been missing since the last four days.

Villagers in this Madhya Pradesh hamlet are running a crowdfunding campaign to secure funds for the release of three of its men who have been kidnapped by a gang of criminals operating from neighbouring Rajasthan.

The men - Ram Swarup Yadav, Bhattu Baghel and Gudda Baghel - from Sheopur district have been missing since the last four days.

"We don't have land or money, what can we do... we will try and donate, 100-200-2000 so that we can pay the ransom and secure our boys," said local villager Ramji Baghel.

"Our village houses very poor families, most of whom are livestock farmers. One of those kidnapped farmers is so poor that his house doesn't even have a proper roof, then how are these families going to pay Rs 15 lakh ransom for the release, so we will try and pool in the money," said former sarpanch Siyaram Baghel.

The former state minister and senior Congress leader Ramnivas Rawat visited the village and met with families of the three kidnapped farmers.

Mr Rawat claimed that many other farmers are selling their livestock, including goats, to escape being targeted by dacoits.

"First Rs 10,000 bounty was declared by my office for getting information about the captors, it has now been raised to Rs 30,000 by the ADG-Chambal Range," said Sheopur SP Alok Kumar Singh.

According to sources the Sheopur police is working with Rajasthan police, but is yet to track the kidnapped farmers.

Gangs, particularly dacoits operating from Rajasthan, have often been active in bordering districts of MP's Gwalior-Chambal region, particularly Sheopur district.

Some months back, a farmer from Sheopur district was kidnapped and released after payment of ransom.

One of the most active inter-state gangs active in the region is led by Keshav Gurjar, who carries a bounty of Rs 1.25 lakh on head and is active in Rajasthan, adjoining MP and also neighbouring UP.