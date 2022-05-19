Video: Tiger Cubs Hit With Stones, Taken To Hospital After Rescue In Madhya Pradesh

The cubs, about four to six months old, were found to be weak and starving.

Two injured tiger cubs, rescued from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district after some villagers hit them with stones, have been shifted to a veterinary hospital in the Kanha Tiger Reserve, an official said today.

The cubs, about four to six months old, were found to be weak and starving for about a week after being rescued on Tuesday.

One of the cubs had suffered injuries in its right hind leg, Kanha Tiger Reserve veterinarian Dr Sandeep Agrawal said.

After being rescued, they were given proper food and medicines and will remain under observation for about a fortnight, he said.

"The two felines will be kept in an enclosure at the wildlife hospital in Mukki range till they become normal and will then be shifted to a rewilding centre at Ghorela to learn how to survive in deep forests," he said.

The cubs were injured in an attack by irate villagers in Seoni on Tuesday morning and were later rescued by a forest department team, officials earlier said.

A video of the incident had showed one of the tiger cubs limping and some people pelting them with stones, while others trying to stop them from doing so.

This is Sick!Villagers pelted stones and injured tiger cubs in Seoni dist of MadhyaPradesh.The cubs were at a pond to quench their thirst when this inhuman act happened. @CMMadhyaPradesh action must be taken against all those involved. @RandeepHooda@byadavbjp@rameshpandeyifspic.twitter.com/lKNoeLQRaD — Forests And Wildlife Protection Society-FAWPS (@FawpsIndia) May 18, 2022

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.



