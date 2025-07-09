Madhya Pradesh Teen Dies Days After Stray Dog Bite, Despite Getting Shots

In Madhya Pradesh, a growing wave of stray dog attacks is claiming lives, injuring children, and spreading fear across urban and rural areas alike. The most heartbreaking case comes from Rewa, where a 14-year-old boy died despite receiving what was believed to be timely medical treatment. The tragedy has sparked anger, questions, and renewed scrutiny of the state's failing response to the stray dog menace.

On June 16, 14-year-old Nitin, a Class 9 student from Manikwar village in Rewa district, was bitten by a stray dog while returning home. His family rushed him to the district hospital, where anti-rabies injections were administered. For weeks, the family believed he was out of danger. But as days passed, Nitin began showing disturbing symptoms-his body convulsed, his face twisted involuntarily, and he developed classic signs of rabies.

Desperate and terrified, the family brought him to Rewa Medical College, but by then, the doctors reportedly said it was beyond their control.

"They did not even admit him," said his aunt Rekha. "They gave three injections and sent us away. His body was shivering, he was behaving like a dog. He was our only hope."

Nitin died shortly after. His family is now demanding answers. If the vaccine was given on time, why did it fail?

Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal has said that a probe has been ordered. "We are seeking expert medical opinion. A report has been sought from the hospital superintendent. Action will be taken after the investigation," she told NDTV.

Social activist J.P. Kushwaha, who has been helping the family, believes the failure is systemic. "This was a poor family's only child. No financial help came from the government. And this is not just about one boy. There are reports of fake or expired rabies vaccines being administered across the state. How will people trust the system?"

In Rannaud town of Shivpuri district, six-year-old Raksha Prajapati narrowly escaped a fatal attack when a rabid dog pounced on her while she was walking home. Her screams were heard by her mother, who managed to save her in time.

Her father, Atul Prajapati, is furious. "We've complained many times, but no one listens. Today it was my daughter, tomorrow it could be someone else's. Will the administration only wake up after more blood is spilled?"

Shivpuri SDM Ashok Rajput confirmed the incident and said efforts were being made to capture the dog and remove it from the locality. "We are taking action to control the situation and ensure safety."

In Nagalwadi village of Barwani district, panic gripped locals when six people were bitten by stray dogs in a single day. The injured rushed to the district hospital, some with wounds on their legs and arms, others visibly shaken.

Dr. Ram Krishna Dawar of the Barwani District Hospital said, "Out of the six patients, one is in critical condition. All have been administered anti-rabies injections. We need to control stray dogs immediately, or the situation will worsen."

These incidents are not isolated. Dog bites have surged across Madhya Pradesh. Between 2022 and January 2025, the state reported over 3.39 lakh dog bite cases. Bhopal alone records around 30 cases daily. During summer, Gwalior reported over 200 bites a day, and Jabalpur recorded an average of 125.

Despite these alarming numbers, officials continue to offer vague assurances.

"It is true that people are troubled," admitted Lakhan Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Minister. "We are taking steps to control the stray dog population. Our aim is to save lives, and we will act with urgency."

In the face of rising deaths and injuries, citizens are left with little faith in the state's public health response. Vaccines are often ineffective, hospitals are unequipped or unwilling to treat critical cases, and officials are more reactive than preventive.