Madhya Pradesh Spends Rs 12 Lakh A Year To Maintain 'VVIP Tree'

There is a tree like no other on a hillock in Salmatpur in Madhya Pradesh (eight kilometres from popular Buddhis site Sanchi) - it costs the state government Rs 12 lakh a year to maintain the tree. The Peepal tree, which the locals say is India's first "VVIP tree", is located five kilometres away from the Sanchi Buddhist complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, between Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and Vidisha town. Four security guards are deployed for the security of the tree for 24 hours.

The high-profile tree is kept in pristine condition, with local officials ensuring that even a single leaf doesn't dry up.

The Peepal tree was planted in 2012 by then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa from a sapling taken from the island nation. It belongs to the same Bodhi tree under which Gautam Buddha said to have achieved enlightenment.

The hillock where the tree is situated has been allotted for Sanchi Buddhist University. This entire area is being developed as a Buddhist circuit. This is the reason why this tree has been planted here because it has special significance for the followers of Buddhism.

According to the Buddhist religious teacher Chandraratan, Buddha attained enlightenment under this tree in Bodh Gaya. It was taken from India to Sri Lanka by Emperor Ashoka's daughter Sanghamitra and planted in Anuradhapuram. Part of the same tree has been planted on the land of Sanchi Buddhist University.

The tree is kept inside a 15-feet-high iron net. "This sacred tree is monitored for 24 hours. There are no holidays even if there is a Teej festival," Rahul Dhamnodia, a security guard posted for the safety of the tree, told NDTV.

Authorities said one security guard is paid a salary of Rs 26,000 a month for protecting the tree. Since four security guards are part of the tree's security apparatus, the monthly security expense comes to Rs 1,04,000. For an entire year, authorities spend Rs 12.48 lakh to maintain the health of the tree.

For its irrigation, the Sanchi municipality has arranged a separate water tanker. The officers of the Agriculture Department visit the place every week to save the tree from disease. All this happens under the supervision of the District Collector.